Trustly has partnered with Acres Manufacturing Company to implement Trustly Scan & Pay with Acres’ Universal Payment Adapter, enabling instant funding to any slot machine or table game.

Trustly Scan & Pay is a holistic cashless gaming execution powered by Trustly’s Open Banking Payments. With this product, Acres enables players to fund slots and tables through their bank account or by scanning a QR code, offering speed, security, and convenience with Trustly’s Pay by Bank solution.

Contributing to a cashless gaming industry

Trustly Scan & Pay can be used with no sign-ups or downloads, allowing players to electronically fund games without requiring a player card, app, or digital wallet. By scanning a QR code displayed by Acres’ Universal Payment Adapter screen, they can initiate a secure bank transfer that gets completed in seconds.

For casino operators, this means they can recover 6% of revenue lost to cash handling costs while making sure transactions are instant, guaranteed, and backed by bank-grade security. As data shows that cashless players are willing to spend 38% more compared to cash-based play, the solution also aims to increase player spending.

The alliance enables Trustly Scan & Pay to be deployed in casinos nationwide, thanks to Adapter’s compatibility across all slot machines and casino management systems. Regulatory approvals are set in place in most major tribal and commercial jurisdictions. This readiness ensures that operators can start gaining the benefits of cashless gaming rapidly, without costly system overhauls. This positions Trustly as a fast way to bring bank-level security and instant funding to the casino floor.

Acres Manufacturing believes that the Universal Payment Adapter offers casinos a convenient cashless interface that requires no additional technological integration and offers widespread regulatory approvals throughout the US. By adopting this solution, operators can offer their players new ways to fund games electronically, making it easier and faster for them to use the machines, unlike the tedious process of using cash.

Trustly and Acres execute both technical integration and commercial agreements, allowing Acres to serve as Merchant of Record to Trustly on behalf of casinos. This is to simplify the contracting and underwriting process for casinos, reduce deployment times, and expand distribution while making the cashless model easier to adopt. Additionally, the two companies agreed to a sales and launch partnership to offer clarity to casino operators and accelerate the industry’s journey towards cashless play.