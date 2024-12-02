Banking Circle has partnered with EbixCash World Money to support it in offering faster and more transparent international money transfers.

As India’s demand for simple cross-border payments increases, the two companies collaborate to drive efficient and fully compliant international payments for Indian students and travellers, offering real-Ɵme tracking, lower charges, and accelerated settlement.

Simplifying cross-border transfers in India

EbixCash World Money is an Authorised Dealer category-II license foreign exchange and remittance provider under the Reserve Bank of India. Its operations started as an airport Foreign Exchange business with operations in 23 international airports and 100 branches in 70 cities. Together with Banking Circle, it aims to redefine how India shapes the global economy and enable better payment experiences for students and travellers.

The alliance lays the base for cross-border payout features, which will be extended to SMEs and corporate flows pending regulatory approvals. This development reinforces Banking Circle’s commitment to building embedded financial infrastructure tailored to local market needs as part of its global expansion mission.

By unifying EbixCash World Money’s AD-II expertise with Banking Circle’s direct and local clearing, the two companies are offering students, businesses, and travellers the speed and control they need and expect from a modernised international payments platform. The multi-currency solution brings a shift from agent-based transfers to infrastructure-level payments, which will reduce costs and complexity while optimising compliance and customer journeys.

Leveraging Banking Circle’s local clearing infrastructure, EbixCash can deliver direct settlement using local rails across key corridors, including the UK, EU, US, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and the GCC. Additionally, Backing Circle's virtual IBANs and structured references will remove hidden costs, improve traceability and simplify reconciliation, which is critical for universities, travel providers, and customers navigating complex documents.