Thunes and Ecobank roll out cross-border payments in Africa

Thunes has partnered with Ecobank Group to improve the speed and reach of cross-border transactions across Sub-Saharan Africa. The initiative follows a memorandum of understanding signed in 2024 between Ecobank and TransferTo, the holding company of Thunes, with the goal of enhancing regional financial connectivity and access.

The collaboration integrates Ecobank’s banking infrastructure with Thunes’ Direct Global Network, a system linking more than 130 countries and connecting to around 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts. The move aims to simplify the transfer and receipt of funds across borders, offering faster settlements and wider access to liquidity for individuals and businesses.

Phased implementation across 32 markets

The partnership’s first operational market is Togo, where Ecobank customers are now able to receive instant payments from international remittance providers. Further deployment is expected to extend across Ecobank’s 32-country network, following regulatory clearance in each jurisdiction.

Ecobank officials described the initiative as an important step toward expanding financial inclusion by merging traditional banking infrastructure with fintech-driven networks. According to representatives from the bank, the integration supports their goal of making cross-border financial services more accessible and efficient, while contributing to Africa’s growing digital economy.

Officials from Thunes noted that the collaboration establishes a working model for large-scale interoperability between banks and fintech platforms in Africa. They said the combined network provides faster and more reliable access to liquidity, supporting entrepreneurship and everyday remittances across the continent.

The partnership aims to provide new ways for small businesses to trade internationally, enable families to send support across borders more easily, and encourage greater participation in Africa’s increasingly digital financial ecosystem.

