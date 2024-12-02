PPRO enables Wero for CTS EVENTIM

PPRO, a local payments platform, has enabled Wero for CTS EVENTIM, a European ticket provider.

With this move, the ticket provider became one of the first ecommerce companies in Germany to integrate Wero, the new European payment solution, into its shop. The integration will be phased as Wero is being made widely available to Germany’s live entertainment industry.

Expanding the use of European payment options

In February, PPRO collaborated with the EPI to offer a route to access Wero. With a continuously growing European user base of more than 45 million in 15 months, Wero offers a mobile-first, instant A2A payment solution, enabling transfers in under 10 seconds. This is becoming an alternative for consumers who look for secure and familiar bank-based payments.

The collaboration sees CTS EVENTIM leveraging PPRO’s infrastructure to process Wero payments in Germany for ticket purchases for concerts, shows, and sporting events. The platform will also support additional Wero flows as they are introduced in other markets across the continent. EVENTIM is now allowing its customers to use Wero and purchase tickets for concerts, theatre shows, and more, and PPRO, as an active partner, drives progress towards delivering instant and secure A2A payments across borders.

Wero aims to progressively launch for ecommerce use cases across the market in Germany. In the upcoming weeks, the digital payments solution will work together with member banks, acquirers, and German merchants that want to integrate and activate Wero’s payment capabilities, ensuring better experiences across the ecosystem.

PPRO aims to contribute to the way Europeans pay by offering simple and safe experiences. The partnership with EVENTIM is a step forward, reflecting the company’s commitment to helping merchants and payment service providers leverage local payment options. CTS EVENTIM focuses primarily on user experience, and this includes fast and convenient payment processes. Adding Wero to its payment portfolio, the company integrates a European alternative for transactions and offers a modern and user-friendly option.