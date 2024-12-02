MENA-based financial institution QNB Group has entered into a strategic collaboration with TransferMate to scale global receivable and local accounts solutions for corporate customers.

Expanded cross-border payment capabilities

Through this partnership, QNB is set to integrate TransferMate’s technology directly into its platform, offering corporate clients access to a broader network of international multicurrency collections and local account capabilities. The bank’s customers will benefit from the ability to invoice and receive cross-border payments in multiple currencies, getting minimised transaction times and fees, optimal cash flow management, and scaled visibility and reconciliation.

Additionally, as detailed by QNB, the financial institution has been focusing its efforts on constantly delivering advanced solutions for its customers and supporting their business needs. With TransferMate’s platform, they will be able to receive international payments in a range of currencies more easily, which, according to QNB, represents a priority for its clients.

Furthermore, when it comes to TransferMate, the move marks the first banking collaboration in the Middle East, taking advantage of the strategic partnerships the company has entered into with financial institutions and global brands. Working with TransferMate advances QNB’s ongoing digital transformation plan and solidifies its position as a provider of modern banking services. Currently, QNB Group delivers its solutions in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, with its offering including personalised banking products and services.

Latest news from TransferMate

QNB is not the first financial institution to partner with TransferMate in 2025. Just a few months ago, more specifically at the beginning of June 2025, Deutsche Bank and TransferMate entered into a strategic fintech-back collaboration, aiming to serve companies in various countries and enabling the latter to further grow its offering. Coming in phases, the partnership was set to initially facilitate business in several APAC markets, with plans to expand into additional regions through the bank’s global network. Through this, TransferMate was set to be able to grow its local in-country collection, payments, and stored value capabilities.