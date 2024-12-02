Afriex partners with Visa to expand cross-border payments

Afriex has entered into a collaboration with Visa to facilitate real-time international payments in more than 160 markets. The partnership uses Visa Direct, integrated through Afriex’s financial institution partner, to enable individuals and businesses to send and receive funds across borders almost instantly. The integration allows payments to be made directly to eligible Visa accounts, connecting to billions of endpoints worldwide. According to Afriex officials, the collaboration supports the company’s goal of improving access to affordable global money transfers while relying on Visa’s established network to support reliability and coverage.

Growing demand for faster remittances

The arrangement comes at a time when remittance flows to developing economies continue to increase. The World Bank reported that transfers to low- and middle-income countries reached approximately USD 669 billion in 2023, highlighting the continued importance of fast and transparent cross-border transactions. Representatives from Afriex noted that for households and small businesses dependent on remittances, delivery time and visibility are key factors. They added that the partnership with Visa helps ensure that funds can now move in real time rather than taking several days.

The new service is already active on Afriex’s platform and accessible via its mobile application. Users can initiate cross-border transfers directly through the app, benefitting from Visa Direct’s infrastructure without additional setup. Visa representatives commented that this collaboration expands the company’s network of partners, leveraging its direct payment solution to improve the speed and reach of money movement globally.

Both firms indicated that the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to modernise digital payments and support more efficient international transfers for consumers and businesses alike.