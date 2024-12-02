Cashflows has announced the launch of Shift in London, aiming to provide fintechs and businesses with a faster and cheaper route to PayFac solutions.

Following this announcement, Shift is expected to provide fintechs, ISVs, ISOs, and enterprise merchants with the possibility to take ownership over their payments.

In addition, the service aims to enable Cashflows to accelerate its development as a trusted company in a fast-changing payments landscape, where it can focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of businesses, partners, and customers.

More information on Cashflows’s launch of Shift in London

According to the official press release, Shift was developed in order to combine PayFac as a Service (PFaaS) with Acquiring BIN Sponsorship, providing businesses with the ability to act like acquirers and payment facilitators without the regulatory and scheme cost challenges and difficulties. At the same time, this approach is set to allow providers to go to market faster, cut overheads, as well as improve customer experience while keeping their own technology and brand at the core.

This partnership follows Cashflows’s agreement with Blink Payment, which focused on supporting the latter’s payment acceptance infrastructure. The partnership was set to designate Cashflows as a key acquiring partner, enabling Blink Payment to access its acquiring and processing capabilities. The collaboration also intended to expand Blink Payment’s ability to onboard merchants more quickly and expand access to various payment options.

In addition, GoCardless’s partnership with Cashflows, which was announced earlier in July 2025, focused on allowing businesses to send real-time payments using A2A payment technology. With the solutions, merchants were enabled to offer their customers immediate access to funds anytime, including weekends, evenings, and bank holidays. Furthermore, Cashflows aimed to improve payouts for merchants, allowing them to develop payment requests, collect recipient bank details securely using Confirmation of Payee (CoP), and authorise payouts. For more security, the platform also offered the optional feature to request ID verification from recipients, as the process ensured that payouts go to the right individuals, reducing the risk of fraud.