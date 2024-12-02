Bank payment firm GoCardless has partnered with Cashflows to power Cashflows Payouts, a solution that allows businesses to send real-time payments using A2A payment technology.

Cashflows is a platform that helps businesses to accept payments more easily and conveniently. Its alliance with GoCardless will support Cashflows Payouts, a solution designed to transform the way businesses handle disbursements by improving traditional processes and enabling instant and secure payouts through a self-service portal.

Simpler payouts for merchants

With the solutions, merchants can now offer their customers immediate access to funds anytime, including weekends, evenings, and bank holidays. Cashflows aims to improve payouts for merchants, allowing them to create payment requests, collect recipient bank details securely using Confirmation of Payee (CoP), and authorise payouts. For more security, the platform offers the optional feature to request ID verification from recipients. This ensures that payouts go to the right individuals, reducing the risk of fraud.

The platform is practical for merchants in sectors such as competitions and games of skill, where the current process to verify and collect bank information is annual and labour-intensive. Cashflows Payouts aims to improve the journey =, operational efficiency, and customer experience by enabling end users to receive payouts faster and more securely. In addition, businesses gain real-time visibility into all payouts for better cash flow management.

Cashflows designed the solution to eliminate the delays and complexity for businesses that send payments. By leveraging A2A payments technology and working closely with GoCardless, the company offers a reliable way to manage disbursements while improving customer trust and satisfaction. This reflects Cashflows’ mission to improve its product offering even further, offering more flexibility and control over how clients move their funds.

GoCardless mentioned that the partnership allows it to bring the efficiency of A2A payments to disbursements, helping businesses remove friction and deliver money quicker and more securely, whatever the payout. The company believes that direct bank payments can make money movement simpler.