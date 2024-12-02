Ryft, a UK-based payment services provider specialising in embedded and omnichannel payment flows for platforms and marketplaces, and EPOS Now, a global POS and business management software provider serving over 100,000 businesses, have announced a strategic partnership to deliver a fully integrated payments and POS ecosystem for franchises, enterprise retail groups, and multi-location operators.

The partnership unifies online and in-person payment processing within a single platform, addressing the fragmentation that has traditionally required finance teams at multi-location businesses to reconcile transactions across separate tools. The integrated solution is designed to replace manual, resource-intensive end-of-month reconciliation processes with a consolidated view of all payment flows across an organisation.

Technical capabilities and deployment model

The ecosystem supports complex multi-party payment flows, centralised oversight of operational and financial data, and compliance-ready merchant onboarding, with a deployment model suited to the rapid scaling requirements of franchise and enterprise retail operations. Ryft's split-payment and multi-party payment capabilities were cited as key factors in its selection by EPOS Now following an evaluation process.

For EPOS Now, the partnership supports its expansion into larger franchise and enterprise market segments, adding payment infrastructure to its existing POS and business management capabilities. Ryft's omnichannel payment platform, launched in October 2025, provided the technical foundation for the integration.

Commenting on the news, Joe Hutton-Taylor, Head of Partnerships for EMEA at EPOS Now, said the combination of POS, payments, and data in a unified ecosystem enhances operational oversight and delivers flexible payment capabilities that make a meaningful difference for growing organisations. Expanding on this, Sadra Hosseini, CEO and Co-Founder of Ryft, said the partnership gives multi-location operators the unified infrastructure they need to process, manage, and scale payments while removing the complexity associated with fragmented systems.

Furthermore, just a year ago, Ryft secured GBP 5.7 million in a Series A funding round, led by EdenBase and with participation from GPOS Investments, British Business Bank, Pembroke VCT, Sidebyside, and Ingenii VC. With the capital, the company aimed to develop the technology that enabled acquiring banks to solidify their position in the industry.