Revolut and Yuno partner on one-click merchant payments

Revolut and Yuno have partnered to integrate Revolut Pay, acquiring and gateway services into a single Yuno connection for merchants.

The partnership combines Revolut Pay, described as a biometric one-click checkout method, with Revolut's acquiring and gateway services, allowing merchants on Yuno's platform to activate the full offering without building separate integrations for each component.

Integration covers four markets

The partnership spans the UK, the European Economic Area (EEA), Singapore, and Australia, the markets in which Revolut Pay is currently available at checkout. According to the official press release, the first merchant to go live on the integration is an online travel agency, which has activated Revolut Pay through its existing Yuno connection without additional integration work.

Yuno operates as a payment orchestration layer that connects payment methods, wallets, and providers to its platform once, with the aim of making these services accessible to its base of enterprise merchants. Under this model, merchants that already use Yuno can enable Revolut Pay, along with Revolut's acquiring and gateway services, in the same way they would activate any other payment method already supported on the platform.

Context and implications

The partnership reflects a broader trend of digital wallets expanding beyond payment initiation into acquiring and gateway services, positioning them as acceptance networks alongside traditional payment service providers. For merchants, the arrangement reduces the technical overhead typically associated with adding a new wallet or payment method, since acquiring and gateway functionality are bundled into the same connection.

Juan Pablo Ortega, co-founder and CEO of Yuno, said that checkout decisions are increasingly shaped by wallets offering one-click, biometric authentication, and that merchants face growing complexity in supporting multiple wallets individually. According to the company, connecting Revolut's stack to Yuno once allows eligible merchants on the platform to switch on the service in the same manner as other payment methods.

Access to Revolut Pay, acquiring, and gateway services through the integration is subject to eligibility and availability criteria, and is governed by applicable fees, payment processing terms, and Revolut Business terms.