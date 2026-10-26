Qatar Airways has partnered with QNB Group to process ecommerce payments across its global digital sales channels.

Qatar Airways and QNB Group have entered into a global payments partnership under which QNB will process digital payments for the airline’s ecommerce transactions. The two organisations will also work together to improve transaction visibility, operational efficiency, and the payment experience across Qatar Airways’ digital sales channels. The agreement integrates QNB’s payment acceptance capabilities with the airline’s online channels to support secure and efficient transactions for customers across its global network.

Payments across a global sales network

With both organisations operating internationally, the partnership is designed to support cross-border commerce and strengthen the infrastructure behind digital transactions across Qatar Airways’ sales network. Beyond payment processing, the agreement sets out a framework for further collaboration on digital commerce, customer experience, emerging technologies, and new payment solutions, with both parties exploring opportunities linked to their international plans and travellers’ changing needs.

Hamad Al-Khater, Group CEO of Qatar Airways, stated that, as the aviation industry evolves, the airline remains focused on building the digital capabilities needed to support a modern and globally connected business. According to Al-Khater, the partnership is an important step in strengthening the technology and financial infrastructure behind the airline’s operations, advancing its digital transformation and increasing efficiency across its business.

QNB’s international acquiring ambitions

Abdulla Mubarak Al Khalifa, Group CEO of QNB Group, stated that the partnership reflects QNB’s focus on building globally connected financial capabilities based in Qatar. According to Al Khalifa, combining QNB’s payments expertise with Qatar Airways’ international reach strengthens the infrastructure for secure and scalable digital commerce and supports the development of Qatar’s digital economy.

Al Khalifa added that QNB continues to invest in acquiring capabilities, ecommerce infrastructure, payment technologies, and payment security, with the aim of supporting growing transaction volumes. Processing the national airline’s global online sales gives QNB a high-volume, international ecommerce client as it expands its acquiring business beyond Qatar.