Australia-based digital gift card platform Prezzee has partnered with UnionPay International to launch PrezzeePay, a range of digital-only cards for gifting, shopping, and managing everyday spending. Rather than being limited to a single retailer, PrezzeePay cards can be used online and in stores wherever UnionPay is accepted, in Australia and abroad. The cards are currently available to buy only in Australia.

Cards managed in the Prezzee app

Consumers access and manage their cards in the Prezzee app. On iOS, eligible cards can be added to Apple Wallet and used with Apple Pay, while Android users can make contactless payments using Tap to Pay in the Prezzee app. For online purchases, customers enter their card details at merchants that accept UnionPay. The cards also offer a payment option for cardholders travelling to mainland China.

PrezzeePay cards can be used multiple times until the balance is used up or the card expires. The cards are non-reloadable and cannot be used for ATM withdrawals or to obtain cash. Craig Smith, CEO of Prezzee, said consumers are paying closer attention to value and flexibility ahead of the holiday season, and that PrezzeePay gives them more freedom to choose how and where they spend.

Card programmes for retailers and brands

For retailers and brands, PrezzeePay supports tailored card programmes for gifting, rewards, and loyalty. Because the cards run on the UnionPay network, partners can launch these programmes without replacing their existing point-of-sale systems or carrying out complex integrations. Smith said fragmented systems have made unified gifting difficult for global and franchise retailers, and that PrezzeePay can help brands launch mobile-based programmes faster.

Prezzee and UnionPay International signed a memorandum of understanding in June 2025 covering prepaid card issuance, and Prezzee unveiled PrezzeePay for retailers in November 2025, with consumer access planned for 2026. PrezzeePay, a wholly owned subsidiary of Prezzee, holds an Australian Financial Services licence, which allows it to offer regulated financial products on behalf of partners. Founded in Australia in 2014, Prezzee works with more than 1,500 brand partners.