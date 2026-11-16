NewsPayments

EBANX projects Pix ecommerce volume to exceed USD 200 bln in 2027

CP

Claudia Pincovski

16 Nov 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
Pixinstant paymentsecommercealternative payment methods
Countries:
Brazil

News on Payments

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EBANX projects Pix ecommerce volume to exceed USD 200 bln in 2027

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