EBANX has projected that Pix ecommerce volume in Brazil will rise 15% to USD 203.4 billion in 2027, ahead of credit cards’ USD 178.8 billion.

According to EBANX’s analysis of data from Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI), Pix ecommerce volume will grow from USD 177.2 billion in 2026 to USD 203.4 billion in 2027, taking it above USD 200 billion in a single year. EBANX, a technology company specialising in payment services for emerging markets, released the findings as Pix marked its sixth anniversary.

Pix gains share from cards

Credit card ecommerce volume is expected to rise 6% over the same period, from USD 168.7 billion to USD 178.8 billion. As a result, Pix’s share of Brazil’s ecommerce volume is projected to increase from 46% in 2026 to 48% in 2027, while credit cards’ share falls from 44% to 42%. EBANX Beyond Borders 2026 report had already projected that Pix would reach 50% of the market by 2028.

Pix is used by 97% of Brazilian adults, around 170 million people, while 65% hold a credit card, leaving more than 60 million without one, according to EBANX’s analysis of Central Bank of Brazil, IBGE, and World Bank data. Sebastian Fantini, Director of Product at EBANX, stated that because almost every adult already uses Pix, growth now comes from people using it more often and for more online purchases.

Brazilian ecommerce set to pass USD 400 billion

EBANX projects that Brazil’s total online sales will reach USD 421.1 billion in 2027, up 10% from USD 382.4 billion in 2026. According to Fantini, Brazilian ecommerce already has the scale, logistics, and consumer base, so growth now depends on converting existing demand, which largely comes down to how well global merchants adapt to local payment preferences.

Brands accepting Pix and its recurring billing feature, Pix Automático, through EBANX include Amazon Prime, Canva, Crunchyroll, Hotmart, and Nord Security. Since August 2025, EBANX has also been a Pix provider within Stripe, giving companies on the platform access to Pix through their existing integration. According to EBANX, it has processed payments for 42% of Pix users since the system launched.