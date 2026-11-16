Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of India-based One 97 Communications, has received in-principle authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to issue and operate prepaid payment instruments (PPIs), including digital wallets. It would allow Paytm to run a wallet business independently of Paytm Payments Bank, which previously housed its wallets.

Conditions for final authorisation

PPSL can begin issuing PPIs only after it receives final authorisation, known as a Certificate of Authorisation, from the RBI. Under the conditions of the approval, it must complete a system audit, including a cybersecurity audit, and submit the report to the RBI within six months, or the in-principle authorisation will lapse. The approval is also subject to the RBI's Master Directions on Prepaid Payment Instruments.

PPSL applied for the PPI licence in July 2026, marking Paytm's initial formal step towards restoring its wallet business. A PPI licence would allow the company to offer prepaid products such as wallets and prepaid cards. The authorisation has been granted to PPSL, a separate subsidiary of One 97 Communications, rather than to Paytm Payments Bank.

From payments bank to new licence

Paytm launched its wallet business in 2014 and transferred it to Paytm Payments Bank in 2017 to meet regulatory requirements. The RBI barred the bank from onboarding new customers from March 2022, and in January 2024 stopped it from accepting fresh deposits, credits, and wallet top-ups, citing persistent compliance concerns. These restrictions effectively halted normal wallet-loading operations.

On 24 April 2026, the RBI cancelled Paytm Payments Bank's banking licence, saying the bank's affairs had been conducted in a manner detrimental to the interests of the bank and its depositors and citing non-compliance with its licence conditions. The Delhi High Court ordered the bank's winding up in July 2026. The RBI said at the time that the bank had adequate liquidity to repay all depositors in full.