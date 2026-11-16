UK-based Starling Bank has announced voice-enabled payments for retail customers via its Starling Intelligence agentic AI platform.

Starling Bank is introducing a payment capability that allows personal and joint account holders to set up payments by speaking to its mobile app. The feature is powered by Starling Intelligence, the bank’s agentic AI platform, and is set to be rolled out to all retail customers by the end of 2026.

How the feature works

Under the ‘talk to transact’ function, customers can give voice or natural language instructions to the in-app Starling Assistant, such as asking it to pay a tradesperson or send money to a family member. The assistant then prepares the payment, which the customer authorises with a tap on the screen. The final approval step, therefore stays with the account holder, while the assistant handles the setup.

According to the bank, the approach removes the need to move through several payment screens and enter payment details manually. Small business customers are expected to receive a similar capability soon, as the product will let them instruct the assistant to pay an invoice while uploading an image of the bill.

Policy context for agentic commerce

Harriet Rees, Group CIO at Starling, described agentic payments as the next stage in the evolution of UK payments, following mobile wallets, adding that the next phase of agentic commerce could help consumers compare offers and make purchasing decisions based on their individual needs. The bank has indicated further plans in this area for the coming year.

The launch also connects to wider UK policy discussions: Starling’s Group Chief Information Officer, who serves as a UK Government AI Champion for Financial Services, co-authored the Financial Services AI Adoption Plan. The plan calls for continued collaboration between the Government, regulators, and industry to modernise UK payment services. One of its stated goals is to ensure that UK consumers can fully benefit from agentic commerce.

Wider Starling Assistant roadmap

The payments capability is one of a series of updates to the Starling Assistant. The assistant can already carry out a range of tasks on a customer’s behalf, including analysing direct debits and subscriptions, building personalised budgets, and creating Spaces.

In August 2026, Starling launched a programme of Smart Tools, which are pre-configured AI prompts. Since then, it has released 14 tools, including a holiday spending analyser, an occasional cost calculator, and a 50/30/20 budget planner. The bank has also committed to releasing a new tool every week until the end of 2026.

Customers can currently suggest new tools. In a later phase, they will be able to build their own tools within the Starling app based on their specific needs. All of these functions sit within Starling Intelligence, the bank’s platform of AI-powered tools. Most customers will access it through the Starling Assistant.