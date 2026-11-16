Weixin Pay has enabled Chinese travellers to scan Pix QR codes in Weixin and pay at participating merchants in Brazil.

The service, delivered through collaboration with local payment partners, lets visitors pay in renminbi through Weixin Pay while participating merchants receive Brazilian reais, without additional steps at checkout. Chinese travellers can shop and dine in Brazil without exchanging cash in advance or handling change, paying in the same way they would at home. The service is available at participating merchants only.

Connecting to Brazil’s Pix network

Pix, Brazil’s national instant payment system, was launched by the Central Bank of Brazil in 2020 and operates around the clock, every day of the year. According to the central bank, more than 170 million individuals, around 80% of Brazil’s population, have used Pix, and the system is accepted by around 15 million merchants.

Pix QR codes are commonly found in shopping centres, restaurants, neighbourhood shops, and beachside stalls. The launch follows a pilot announced by UnionPay International in August 2026, which connects the UnionPay app and participating Chinese bank apps to Pix, allowing their users to scan and pay at Pix merchants in Brazil.

Supporting tourism from China

The service complements Brazil’s efforts to attract Chinese tourists, including visa-free entry for holders of valid ordinary Chinese passports until 31 December 2026, for cumulative stays of up to 30 days without extension. According to Weixin Pay, a smoother payment experience can make travel more convenient for Chinese visitors and support the development of Brazil’s tourism sector.

Weixin Pay is the mobile payment service within the Weixin, or WeChat, app and offers online and offline payments in China. Its cross-border payment service is available in 86 countries and regions, supports settlement in 39 currencies, and covers dining, retail, transport, attractions, and tuition payments. Weixin Pay already integrates with national payment systems such as Malaysia’s PayNet, Thailand’s PromptPay, and Singapore’s SGQR.