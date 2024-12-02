PPRO, a local payments platform, has announced the integration of Cash App Pay into its platform for merchants and payment service providers operating in the US.

The integration enables businesses in PPRO's network to offer Cash App Pay as a checkout option, connecting them with Cash App's customer base through a single platform integration.

Cash App Pay allows customers to pay directly from their Cash App balance, a linked bank account, or a debit card, without requiring a physical card. The method is designed for mobile commerce and is particularly prevalent among digitally native consumers. Cash App reported 58 million monthly active users as of Q3 2025, of which 72% are Millennials or Generation Z, and 48% earn more than USD 75,000 annually.

US market context and consumer demand

The integration targets a gap in US consumer payments, driven in part by credit accessibility. An estimated 47 million Americans hold subprime credit scores, between 300 and 600, contributing to demand for app-based and non-credit payment solutions. Cash App has established a significant position among this demographic as well as broader digitally native consumer segments, making it a commercially relevant addition to the payment mix for merchants seeking to reduce checkout abandonment and reach underserved segments.

When it comes to PPRO, which aggregates local and alternative payment methods for merchants and PSPs globally, the Cash App Pay integration extends its US coverage into one of the country's most widely used consumer finance applications. Merchants can access the capability through PPRO's existing integration rather than building a direct connection to Cash App's infrastructure.

Commenting on the move, Motie Bring, CEO at PPRO, noted that success in the US ecommerce market depends on offering the payment methods consumers trust and prefer, and that the Cash App Pay integration gives merchants and PSPs a straightforward way to meet the expectations of a new generation of shoppers.