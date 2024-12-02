NewsPayments

PhotonPay receives a US MTL to expand regulated digital payment services

CP

Claudia Pincovski

19 Jan 2026 / 4 Min Read

Keywords:
regulationlicencedigital paymentspaymentspayments services
Countries:
United States of America

News on Payments

G2A.COM integrates Klarna for instalment payments on digital games

11 Mar 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

SumUp reportedly explores European IPO with London and Amsterdam in focus

11 Mar 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

X Money set to launch in early public access next month

11 Mar 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Mastercard launches cross-border payments suite for Asia Pacific SMEs

11 Mar 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Mastercard completes agentic payment pilot in Malaysia

10 Mar 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Webinars on Payments

Agentic Commerce: Building for Adoption, Not Autonomy

05 Mar 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

From Days to Minutes: How Stablecoins Are Transforming Cross-Border Payment Economics

04 Mar 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Making payments a profit centre

27 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Payments

How Deutsche Bank future-proofed acquiring with Silverflow

26 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Payments

Pay to play: Inside the minds and wallets of global gamers

05 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Payments
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright