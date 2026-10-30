Phase has made its mainnet available alongside a first service for AI agents, with further products scheduled for November 2026. The USD 45 million comes from the company’s founder, who previously founded Unlimit, a financial infrastructure company that operates in more than 180 countries and processes over USD 40 billion in payments annually.

The blockchain is intended to serve as the base for a set of services that allow AI agents to operate autonomously, covering open web access, the orchestration of AI models, distributed computing, and payments. The network runs on everyday consumer devices, which both secure the chain and provide the connectivity and processing power used by its AI services.

A network secured by consumer devices

Many blockchain networks rely on dedicated servers and token staking. Phase instead allows participants to secure the network with devices they already own, without additional hardware or upfront investment. The rollout starts with smartphones, and users join through the Phase app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The network uses reputation-based consensus. It rewards reliable participation, selects validators at random, and verifies the authenticity of both devices and node software. According to the company, this design is meant to stop control of the network from concentrating among a small number of large operators.

Proxy access now, routing and compute from November 2026

Phase Proxy is available from the mainnet launch. It routes AI agents’ requests through mobile and residential internet connections on the network, which lets agents reach websites that would otherwise block or restrict their requests. Pricing starts at 0.5 USDT for 1.000 requests and 1 GB of traffic. The company compares this with an average entry-level price of over USD 5 per GB among mobile proxy providers.

Two more services are due in November 2026. Phase Router will give AI agents a single access point to multiple AI models and distribute requests among them based on quality, performance, and cost. In addition, Phase Compute will use processing capacity across the network to run open-weight AI models, providing decentralised inference for agents. Phase also plans to introduce its own AI model as the platform’s central intelligence. The company says the model will combine reasoning with the ability to complete complex tasks independently and to orchestrate other models.

Payments and token economics

AI agents on the network can transact on-chain using stablecoins or PHASE, the network’s native token. Services are billed on a pay-as-you-go basis and support the x402 payment standard and EVM-compatible smart contracts. Machine-to-machine payments are therefore built into the platform from the start, alongside its connectivity and compute layers.

Device owners will receive PHASE for validating blocks. They will earn additional rewards for supplying connectivity, inference, and compute, calculated on node uptime, network participation, and customer demand. Phase plans to use part of its service revenue to buy PHASE on the open market and distribute the tokens to node operators according to their contributions.

Commenting on the launch, Kirill Eves, founder of Phase, said that AI agents are expected to act on behalf of most people in the near future. In its view, the control over the infrastructure behind these agents should not sit with any single company. Phase’s device-based network is intended to let millions of people help run that infrastructure and share in the value it generates.