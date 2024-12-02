Paytently has received authorisation from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) to operate as a Payment Institution (PI).

The move allows the company to provide regulated payment services across the European Union. The approval places the company under direct MFSA supervision and expands its operational scope in delivering payment services for sectors subject to strict regulatory oversight.

In essence, the licence enables Paytently to process transactions and manage payments for businesses that require a compliant and secure financial infrastructure. The authorisation also supports the firm’s position within the EU payments ecosystem, which continues to evolve in the context of growing regulatory demands on fintech providers.

Expansion within Malta’s fintech ecosystem

The announcement follows a visit from Malta’s Minister for the Economy, Enterprise and Strategic Projects, who formally acknowledged the company’s role in contributing to the local fintech sector. The minister highlighted that firms obtaining regulatory authorisation from the MFSA play an important part in reinforcing Malta’s reputation as a centre for financial innovation.

According to representatives from Paytently, the MFSA licence represents a significant development in the company’s regulatory efforts, enabling it to operate more extensively within Europe while maintaining compliance with supervisory standards. The officials added that the authorisation would support the company’s plans to enhance its payment orchestration services and strengthen client trust across regulated industries.

Earlier this year, Paytently introduced its Open Banking solution, developed in collaboration with Mastercard, which allows direct bank payments with immediate confirmation and faster settlement. The new regulatory approval complements this product expansion and reflects the firm’s focus on integrating technological development with compliance obligations.

With the MFSA licence secured, Paytently joins other regulated fintech providers operating under Malta’s framework and intends to invest further in local resources and infrastructure to support its European operations.