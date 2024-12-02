Nexi has announced new partnerships with Visa and Mastercard aimed at streamlining fund transfers for businesses in Italy. The agreements will see Visa Direct and Mastercard Move, platforms designed for secure money transfers, integrated into Nexi’s business services. The collaborations mark the first time Italian companies can move funds directly to customers’ payment cards using these global solutions.

Businesses will be able to process transactions such as refunds, insurance disbursements and other forms of compensation without relying on traditional bank transfers or cheques. Representatives from Nexi noted that this method could offer improvements in speed, cost and operational efficiency.

Faster transactions and operational benefits

Visa Direct and Mastercard Move were designed to allow businesses to manage liquidity more effectively and accelerate the settlement process for customers. Early pilot programmes in Italy have reportedly reduced processing times and lowered operational costs for participating merchants. Nexi officials stated that full integration of both solutions into the company’s business services is expected by 2026, emphasising the potential to enhance overall payment workflows for corporate clients.

According to representatives from Nexi, the initiative represents a shift towards modernising payment infrastructure and simplifying financial operations for businesses. The adoption of direct-to-card transfers is positioned as a way to offer customers a more immediate and secure experience while supporting the ongoing digitalisation of business payments.

Industry observers note that Italy’s business payments ecosystem has traditionally relied on slower transfer methods, and the introduction of these platforms could align local processes more closely with international standards. By providing companies with new tools for managing payments efficiently, the collaborations may also influence broader trends in digital payment adoption across Europe.