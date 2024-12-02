Ecommpay has announced that it has achieved full Digital Accessibility Centre approval for its payment pages and dashboard.

Following this announcement, the DAC certification for mobile SDK and Hosted Payment Page follows a rigorous three-strand testing process done by the DAC in order to ensure the company meets the WC3 (World Wide Web Consortium) WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines) 2.2 AA standard for accessibility.

In addition, the DAC-certified Ecommpay payments platform and dashboard enable businesses and merchants to deliver an inclusive and secure payments experience to their customers. The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on Ecommpay’s full Digital Accessibility Central approval

According to the official press release, Ecommpay worked closely with the DAC, aiming to fix minor issues raised during the audit in order to enable the company to achieve full certification as well as learn from the insight for future product development. At the same time, this initiative represents an important landmark for the business, as the firm is set to bring its benefits to merchants and their customers.

The Digital Accessibility Centre has been developed in order to work with public, private, and voluntary sector organisations to ensure their digital projects are accessible for everyone. Furthermore, the DAC user testing team focuses on inclusion and making sure that everything digital is accessible.

Furthermore, the certification will enable Ecommpay to further support improved inclusion across the payments ecosystem, while also continuing to give merchants the possibility to create an inclusive ecommerce presence, so that their customers can also benefit from a secure, accessible, and inclusive payment experience. Ecommpay will also enable merchants to optimise their digital presence with free access to a Guide to Digital Accessibility, which has been developed in order to outline the actions needed to meet the WC3 WCAG 2.2 AA standard for accessibility. At the same time, it also covers the aspects of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines with a checklist for developers to reference as they build and maintain their websites.