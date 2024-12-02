Barclays has announced the expansion of its partnership with Visa in order to bring customers and clients secure and improved payment experiences.

Following this announcement, the collaboration is expected to optimise the growth in issuing and acquiring across retail, corporate, business, and private bank segments, as well as include the process of supporting retail issuing in the US.

In addition, it will also unlock the overall potential of emerging payment experiences for customers, from account-to-account (A2A) payments to agentic commerce. The agreement will span issuing and acquiring across Barclays’ Retail, Corporate, Business, US, and Private Bank segments, enabling secure, effective, and future-ready payment experiences for consumers and merchants. Furthermore, Visa will continue to support Barclays-issued card credentials in the UK, while also driving development in the US Retail issuing and expanding commercial issuing into new markets.

More information on the Barclays x Visa expanded partnership

According to the official press release, as part of the expansion, Barclays and Visa are expected to explore new opportunities in order to drive optimisation across a broad spectrum of payment types, channels, and technologies. At the same time, Visa will provide Barclays with access to improved services supporting both issuing and acquiring, while also enabling Barclays to leverage the extensive range of Value Added Services (VAS) that Visa offers.

Moreover, this renewed partnership reflects a shared commitment to meeting evolving customer and business needs, while also building on co-investment and development, from card programmes to embedded finance and today’s AI-powered solutions. This process also underscores deep strategic alignment and a joint ambition to drive inclusive growth and digital transformation across the economy.

The companies will also continue to focus on investing in the future of payments and making it easier, faster, and more secure for people and businesses alike to pay and get paid, wherever they are in the world. In addition, the partnership is set to combine the full strength of Visa’s capabilities, from issuing and acquiring to loyalty and Open Banking, in order to deliver an optimised payment experience.