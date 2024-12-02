Paysecure, a payment orchestration platform, and Yaspa, a UK-based fintech specialising in payments and identity solutions, have announced a strategic partnership to integrate Yaspa's Open Banking capabilities within Paysecure's orchestration ecosystem.

The partnership enables merchants to access account-to-account payments and real-time financial intelligence through a single integration alongside Paysecure's network of over 500 payment service providers, acquirers, and alternative payment methods worldwide.

Yaspa's Intelligent Payments offering processes instant bank-to-bank transfers built on Open Banking rails while simultaneously extracting real-time insights from a user's financial behaviour at the moment of payment. The system links live bank data with AI-powered analysis to provide identity verification, financial health assessment, and risk signals within the transaction flow, going beyond standard payment processing to turn each transaction into a compliance and intelligence touchpoint.

Combined intelligence and routing capabilities

Paysecure's orchestration platform uses AI-powered smart routing and transaction behaviour analysis to optimise payment flows across metrics, including spend patterns, currency, fraud indicators, and provider performance. By combining this with Yaspa's account-level financial data, the partnership enables merchants to benefit from improved payment method selection, lower transaction risk, and more personalised end-user experiences within a unified platform.

Commenting on the news, Mike Peplow, Chief Operating Officer at Paysecure, said the partnership unites two data-driven platforms to help merchants transform their customer journey, offer more payment choices, and better manage transaction workflows. Justin Fraser, Chief Revenue Officer at Yaspa, said the integration gives operators an unprecedented level of intelligence and data from a third-party payments solution.

Collaborating with Yaspa comes shortly after Bolt joined forces with Paysecure to embed its one-click checkout solution into the payment orchestration platform's cashier. The move sought to allow merchants using Paysecure's cashier to recognise returning Bolt shoppers and automatically populate their checkout details, minimising the number of steps required to complete a purchase.