Bolt has partnered with Paysecure to embed its one-click checkout solution into the payment orchestration platform's cashier.

Following this announcement, Bolt has partnered with Paysecure to integrate its one-click checkout solution into the payment orchestration platform's cashier, allowing merchants and businesses to offer returning shoppers a streamlined checkout experience.

The integration will enable merchants using Paysecure's cashier to recognise returning Bolt shoppers and automatically populate their checkout details, reducing the number of steps required to complete a purchase. The partnership connects Bolt's shopper network of users in the US with Paysecure's payment platform, which routes transactions across acquirers, payment methods, and regions.

In addition, merchants leveraging the integrated solution will retain control over payment routing and risk settings whilst offering eligible shoppers a faster checkout process. The integration is designed to function without requiring merchants to add a separate checkout provider or manage multiple platform integrations.

Support for high-risk merchant categories

According to the official press release, the partnership also extends to eligible US merchants operating in high-risk categories, subject to compliance and underwriting requirements. At the same time, through the process of embedding Bolt's network directly into Paysecure's platform, these merchants can enable one-click checkout whilst maintaining existing operational controls.

The US-based checkout and payments provider operates an identity network that enables returning shoppers to complete purchases with reduced friction. Paysecure provides payment orchestration services for global merchants, managing transaction routing and payment method acceptance across multiple regions. Following this initiative, Paysecure will continue to support global payment acceptance through its orchestration capabilities, allowing merchants to recognise Bolt shoppers at checkout regardless of how payments are routed through the platform.

The integration is available to merchants using Paysecure's cashier solution, as the partnership aims to improve checkout conversion rates and support repeat purchases through streamlined authentication and payment processes. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.