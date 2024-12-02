PayRetailers has announced that it has launched EON, its in-house enterprise AI platform developed to meet the needs of the payment sector.

Built in-house by PayRetailers’ technology teams, EON merges AI capabilities with integrated tools and the company’s expertise in payment processing to scale the efficiency of internal operations and improve the overall customer experience.

According to PayRetailers, the initial launch is set to be with a selected group of merchants through the Merchant Portal and without imposing any additional costs for core functionalities. The company intends to expand access and capabilities gradually, taking into account user feedback and performance.

Optimising internal operations and scaling efficiency

When it comes to merchants, PayRetailers’ EON platform is directly integrated into the existing Merchant Portal, allowing natural language searches across transactions, on-demand customised reporting, adaptive dashboards, and proactive support through automated ticket creation and preliminary diagnostics. With these capabilities, the company aims to make complex information more accessible while also minimising the time it takes for merchants to gain insights and resolve issues.

At an internal level, EON is being applied to several areas, including ticket management and cross-department workflows. The solution can automatically triage, categorise, and route queries, resolve common problems, and transfer information between teams. This focuses on decreasing response times, avoiding duplication of work, and enabling staff to centre their attention on higher-value activities.

Moreover, the AI platform has been developed to facilitate security and compliance, with data remaining within the PayRetailers’ ecosystem, not being shared with external models, and being subject to the same standards that already exist for the company’s PSP platform, such as PCI DSS and GDPR compliance. Developing the platform internally enables PayRetailers to keep complete control over its design and roadmap while also ensuring that it is integrated directly with existing systems and processes.