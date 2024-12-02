TRANSFOND joins the EMPSA through RoPay

TRANSFOND has joined the EMPSA European Mobile Payment Systems Association through its Romanian mobile instant payment solution RoPay.

EMPSA is a community that brings together national mobile payment systems across Europe. The membership strengthens the group’s goal to foster a borderless and secure European payments ecosystem, focusing on innovation, collaboration, and interoperability.

RoPay joins EMPSA

For TRANSFOND, joining the community represents a step forward in its mission to contribute to a borderless Europe, where citizens have access to secure and instant payments anywhere on the continent. Working with EMPSA partners, RoPay will contribute to developing shared European frameworks for mobile and cross-border payments, aiming to foster technological standardisation. This will strengthen Europe’s digital sovereignty and financial resilience.

RoPay, developed by TRANSFOND, is an instant mobile payment initiation service that facilitates direct A2A transfers, utilising multiple technologies, including QR code scanning, deep links, NFC, and mobile numbers as proxies for IBANs. Participating banks and merchants can implement multiple payment types based on their strategies.

Available 24/7, including on weekends and public holidays, RoPay ensures continuous access to funds, with instant payments made between accounts at different banks or within the same bank, without the need for bank details. Consumers can access the service through the mobile banking apps of participating banks, providing a fast payment experience that is integrated into daily life.

EMPSA aims to create collaboration that drives smarter, stronger, and more connected alliances, being a partnership of 12 national mobile payment systems, including more than 100 million users, millions of merchant acceptance points, and billions of transactions every year.

Through the partnership, TRANSFOND ensures that Romania plays an active role in shaping the future of European payments, offering its experience in instant payment infrastructure to contribute to this cause. Together with EMPSA, the company aims to build a stronger European ecosystem and a more united and digital-driven continent.