Brex has announced its partnership with Oracle, becoming the first fintech issuer to be embedded within Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

Following this announcement, through the process of leveraging Oracle’s integration with Mastercard, Brex is expected to power Oracle’s global, embedded B2B payments solution in Oracle Cloud ERP. This process will enable customers to select Brex virtual cards directly from within payables workflows.

In addition, this offering will also streamline supplier payments, provide tighter controls, while also give finance teams the ability to move fast without sacrificing governance. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information Brex x Oracle partnership

According to the official press release, institutions and enterprises around the globe face increasing challenges while managing supplier payments across multiple countries, currencies, and banking systems. With this in mind, traditional methods like ACH/EFT and wire transfers are slow and costly, and provide limited visibility or compliance safeguards, while existing card services often lack the necessary controls for enterprises operating at scale.

This integration aims to solve these challenges by enabling joint customers to access Brex virtual cards directly from Oracle Cloud ERP. Brex’s global card capabilities will give enterprises the possibility to streamline payments in more than 30 currencies from a single platform without managing separate banking infrastructure, process payments faster, automate reconciliation, and gain centralised visibility across regions, as well as unlock rebates and rewards that transform accounts payable into a revenue generator, and leverage Brex virtual cards with granular controls (such as single-use numbers, spend caps, and merchant restrictions), along with a complete digital audit trail that aims to reduce fraud risk and address compliance requirements.

Furthermore, by embedding Brex into Oracle Cloud ERP workflows, the partnership will give enterprises improved control, visibility, and efficiency in their financial operations while also improving the manner in which they capture new value from everyday spend.