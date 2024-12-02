PayPay, a digital payments provider, has partnered with Alipay+ to expand its services in South Korea to benefit over 2 million merchants.

Starting from late September 2025, PayPay will be accepted at 2 million merchants across South Korea through Alipay+, a global wallet gateway service operated by Ant International. This will allow its 70 million registered users to make optimal payments during their visit, wherever the Alipay+ logo is displayed.

From K-Beauty stores and convenience chains to local eateries and cultural hubs, from modern shopping malls to traditional markets, users who complete eKYC on the PayPay app in Japan will pay more optimally and benefit from diverse promotions supported by PayPay, Alipay+, and merchants.

The integration of PayPay as a payment option is an important addition as South Korea remains a popular destination for Japanese tourists. According to the Korea Tourism Organization, over 3.2 million Japanese visited South Korea in 2024, representing a 39.2% increase from 2023. As inbound tourist spending expands from duty-free outlets to local stores such as K-beauty brands, lifestyle shops, and street food stalls, PayPay users will benefit from an optimal K-style experience without needing to switch payment methods or navigate unfamiliar systems.

With the acceptance of PayPay in South Korea, Alipay+ supports 17 payment partners in the country. These include e-wallets and bank apps from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Southeast Asia and Italy, with growing adoption across shopping, transportation, dining, and other key traveller touchpoints.

More about PayPay x Alipay+ collaboration

The collaboration reflects the continued expansion of the PayPay–Alipay+ partnership. In November 2024, the two firms collaborated to connect over 3 million local merchants to the worldwide payment ecosystem, allowing businesses in the region and payment associates to offer visitors simplified and secure payment and travel experiences with their preferred domestic e-wallets.