Buckaroo, Payconiq International and the European Payments Initiative (EPI) have entered into an agreement intended to facilitate the introduction of Wero in Luxembourg.

Subject to regulatory clearance, Payconiq’s direct merchant portfolio in the country is expected to transfer to Buckaroo in early 2026. Following this transition, Buckaroo will enable Wero acceptance once the standalone Wero application becomes available, which is currently planned for mid-2026.

The arrangement will make Luxembourg one of the first markets where merchants can connect directly to Wero through Buckaroo’s infrastructure. Payconiq’s existing merchants will move to the new platform as part of a gradual migration designed to maintain service continuity and compliance with local and European standards.

Preparing for Wero’s market debut

Officials from Buckaroo stated that the migration of Payconiq’s merchant base will help expand the company’s European presence while advancing efforts to build a unified, cross-border payment network. They described the move as a step towards harmonised and secure digital payment services within Europe.

Representatives from Payconiq added that the agreement is intended to ensure a controlled handover of merchant operations to Buckaroo, allowing businesses in Luxembourg to transition smoothly to the Wero system once it becomes operational. EPI officials noted that the transfer would make Wero accessible to a wide merchant base in Luxembourg and expressed readiness to begin service once regulatory approvals are complete.

When operational, Wero is expected to provide instant payment capabilities, improved cash flow management for merchants, and enhanced security features in line with European regulatory frameworks. In essence, the cooperation between the three companies reflects broader efforts to strengthen Europe’s payments infrastructure and promote interoperability across borders.