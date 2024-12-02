Financial infrastructure provider Routefusion has secured USD 26.5 million Series A, aimed at the expansion of its global payments network.

Following this announcement, the Series A is expected to accelerate Routefusion’s expansion of its partner network, broaden its liquidity and compliance capabilities, and grow its product, engineering, and go-to-market teams.

In addition, the investments are expected to focus on deepening platform coverage across accounts, FX, and payments, as well as optimising onboarding and launch operations for Routefusion’s core customer base: platforms and FIs with high-volume, cross-border payment needs.

More information on Routefusion’s USD 26.4 million Series A funding round

According to the official press release, the round was led by PeakSpan Capital, with participation from Silverton Partners, and it brought the company’s total funding to USD 40.7 million. Through this investment, Routefusion will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

Routefusion’s global network was developed in order to make cross-border payments as reliable, transparent, and accessible as domestic ones, while also consolidating fragmented payment rails, currency conversion capabilities, and compliance requirements into a single API and providing customers with the ability to integrate this complex stack directly into their offerings. At the same time, the company operates this infrastructure end-to-end, including onboarding, compliance, and go-live support, so platforms can launch faster and scale more confidently.

Through the process of structuring its network to withstand regulatory, political, or banking disruptions, Routefusion aims to deliver continuity of service for its customers and partners. In addition, every integration will be managed in-house, allowing Routefusion to deliver access to partners, as well as operational readiness from partner validation to compliance workflows and post-launch support. This end-to-end model will allow platforms to stop building or managing fragmented infrastructure themselves, as they will be enabled to focus on their product, users, and development.