PayPal has announced the integration of Pix, Brazil's instant payment system, into its PayPal Complete Payments (PPCP) platform, making the payment method available to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) through a single integration.

The launch comes as PayPal marks 15 years of operations in Brazil in 2026. PayPal Complete Payments, launched in Brazil in 2025, is an all-in-one platform combining cards, local payment methods, and business tools. The addition of Pix allows businesses to offer a locally preferred checkout option alongside PayPal's fraud protection and cross-border capabilities within one platform.

Pix scale and market context

Pix was launched by Brazil's Central Bank in 2020 and has achieved significant adoption. More than 170 million individuals, representing over 90% of Brazil's adult population, have used the system, which processed approximately 196 billion transactions and moved roughly USD 16 trillion from its launch through September 2025. In January 2026 alone, Pix recorded more than seven billion transactions, moving over USD 602 billion.

Pix already accounts for approximately one-third of the value of Brazil's online sales and is projected to reach around 40% of online payments in the country by 2026. Latin America's digital commerce market is forecast to approach USD 944 billion by 2026, with Brazil among the region's largest online consumer bases.

According to PayPal's own research published in the PayPal Panorama: SMBs and Digital Commerce in Brazil 2025 study, transaction security was cited as a key criterion by 49% of small businesses when selecting a payments provider, and ease of use by 39%. Six in ten entrepreneurs described digital payment tools as essential to their business, with 77% already using payment platforms to operate digitally.

Commenting on the news, Brunno Saura, General Manager of PayPal Brazil, said the integration combines a payment method Brazilians know with the trust, security, and global reach that PayPal provides, giving entrepreneurs a high-conversion way to get paid.