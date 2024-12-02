Paymentology launches PayCredit

Paymentology has launched PayCredit to drive credit developments for digital banks and fintechs.

PayCredit is an advanced credit ledger platform designed to help financial institutions deliver tailored credit products faster while overcoming the limits of legacy and core banking systems.

More about PayCredit

The solution comes amid increasingly high demand for flexible financial payment tools, with credit cards remaining a key instrument for enabling consumer spending, managing cash flow, and deepening loyalty. However, some legacy credit systems lack the features to meet the customer demand for both revolving and instalment credit to help them better manage their money, while many modern ledgers are recycled from a debit architecture and struggle to provide credit processing.

PayCredit was built for credit billing cycles and logic to make it easier for issuers to build products that reflect real-world behaviours, such as revolving balances, instalments, and BNPL models. By leveraging credit ledger management and card issuing capabilities, the new product simplified the credit programme configuration and management process through a single platform.

Key features include built-in billing cycle logic for accurate interest calculation and real-time balance tracking, credit configuration, including custom limits, rates, and repayment structures, and integrated card issuance with digital wallet support, as well as instalments and cashback rewards driven by real-time data. It also offers scalability through a single API with local regulatory adaptation and UAT simulation testing, which enables clients to run months of processing within minutes and validate complex scenarios, ensuring better rollouts.

The solution is already deployed by digital banks, helping issuers introduce credit products without building a full-scale lending infrastructure. This will improve time to market and create new revenue streams, especially in markets where debit-only offerings limit customer choice and engagement. With this launch, Paymentology aims to offer its clients the ability to launch and grow credit offerings quickly and responsibly, with full control over the experience and economics.