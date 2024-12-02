Edenred and Visa partner on corporate payments

Edenred and Visa have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at developing payment solutions for businesses and employees across Europe. The agreement will see the two companies collaborate on innovation in employee benefits, mobility, fleet management, and B2B payments, with plans to roll out new virtual payment products from 2026.

Through this partnership, Visa Europe has certified Edenred’s internal systems for issuing and processing transactions. This certification enables Edenred to issue Visa-branded payment methods within its operational areas, giving the company greater autonomy in managing its financial technology infrastructure. According to representatives from Edenred, the move improves its technological capabilities while extending Visa’s reach into specific business payment segments.

Expanding payment infrastructure and use cases

Edenred will gain access to Visa’s suite of commercial payment solutions, including tools for B2B transactions, travel expenses, insurance reimbursements and embedded finance applications. The companies expect this to streamline corporate payments by improving speed, flexibility and security across different sectors.

Officials from Edenred said that incorporating Visa’s network into its payment technology platform will help the company expand its geographical coverage and modernise corporate payment systems in Europe and other regions.

For Visa, the partnership aligns with its strategy to strengthen business payment services. Company representatives noted that working with Edenred supports the creation of new, integrated solutions for corporate clients and their employees. The collaboration builds on earlier joint projects in Latin America and the United States.

The first virtual payment solutions developed under this partnership are expected to launch in early 2026, followed by additional programmes in Europe. Both firms stated that they intend to design locally adapted systems that prioritise transaction efficiency and operational reliability.