ACI Worldwide and Prosa upgrade infrastructure

ACI Worldwide has partnered with Prosa, an electronic payments network in the LATAM region, to complete an infrastructure upgrade.

The initiative sees Prosa’s clearing house services being migrated to a new centre in Monterrey, Mexico, driven by ACI’s software.

More about the infrastructure upgrade

Prosa contributed to the payments industry through the years, continuously upgrading its technology infrastructure and operating the only triple-active data centre model in Latin America. This positioned Mexico as a key regional player in security and operational continuity, offering modern and reliable payment solutions. The company is committed to developing efficient and secure solutions for all participants in the payments ecosystem, while maintaining the highest level of availability.

The partnership with ACI Worldwide enables Prosa to continue delivering its services while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and business continuity for clients and partners across the financial ecosystem. The company can now support over 5,000 transactions per second, with transaction volumes exceeding 12 billion each year, according to ACI Worldwide.

The new location offers the advantage of low seismic and climate risk, as well as support from Triara’s ICREA Level VI-rated data centre. For Prosa, key technology investment is key to building its triple-active data centre and reaffirming its mission to ensure that every transaction made in Mexico is processed with high standards of security and reliability. The company aims to update its systems and contribute to the future of payments in the LATAM region, supporting its customers to operate with greater confidence and continuity.

ACI Worldwide believes that Prosa’s triple-active model delivers 10 times more continuity, which is needed to support secure digital growth. Running the three data centres in parallel with no disruption reflects the company’s ability to lead regional payment modernisation.

