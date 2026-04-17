Paymentology has launched operations in Australia, connecting to domestic payment rails, the New Payments Platform, and global card schemes.

The initiative will focus on establishing local processing infrastructure to support banks, fintechs, and digital commerce providers operating in the country.

The expansion gives Australian clients access to domestic payment rails and real-time systems, including the New Payments Platform (NPP). Paymentology is also working with Cuscal to enable connectivity to Bank@Post (Australia Post's banking service) and the EFTPOS network. This arrangement is intended to broaden access to banking services through the Australia Post network and support domestic card transactions.

Local infrastructure and partnerships

To accelerate go-to-market timelines for its clients, Paymentology has partnered with Constantinople, a banking platform designed to reduce the operational complexity of building and running financial services. The partnership is focused on enabling banks and fintechs to launch and scale card programmes with greater speed and reduced dependence on legacy infrastructure.

Australia's payments landscape has shifted materially in recent years. Cash now accounts for fewer than 13% of retail transactions, while mobile wallets represent approximately 45% of in-person payments. The rapid growth of Embedded Finance and digital-first financial providers has created demand for processing infrastructure capable of supporting high-velocity card programme launches, particularly from neobanks and fintech companies serving segments such as SMEs and younger consumers.

Paymentology's platform is positioned to support clients beyond initial deployment, with capabilities designed to sustain operations as card programmes scale and expand into additional markets. As a cloud-native processor, the company targets consistency of performance across geographies.

The Australian launch is part of a broader expansion of Paymentology's Asia-Pacific footprint. The market entry follows a wider trend of global issuer-processors establishing local infrastructure in markets where regulatory frameworks and payment rail architectures require proximity to domestic systems, rather than cross-border connectivity alone.

The combination of NPP access, EFTPOS integration, and the Bank@Post channel positions Paymentology's offering to cover both card-based and A2A payment flows within a single processing framework, a configuration that reflects the multi-rail expectations of Australian financial services providers.