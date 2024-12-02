PayDo launches Direct SEPA and SEPA Instant connectivity

PayDo has expanded its payment capabilities in Europe by completing a direct connection to both SEPA and SEPA Instant. The move shifts its euro-transfer operations away from correspondent banking chains, allowing the company to handle transactions within its own infrastructure. As a result, standard SEPA payments are expected to reach recipients on the same day, while SEPA Instant transfers are processed within seconds.

Direct Processing and Operational Control

The shift comes in the context of companies reassessing the use of multi-bank routes for relatively routine transfers. Traditional pathways often involve several institutions, each introducing its own checks, fees, and processing timelines. PayDo’s revised model removes these extra stages, enabling transfers to be verified and reconciled automatically as they progress through the system. According to representatives from PayDo, this internal handling is designed to create more predictable settlement times for companies that depend on frequent or high-volume payouts.

The company, which operates as a regulated electronic money institution, now provides access to its payment functions through both an API and an online dashboard. Users can monitor transactions with identical levels of detail across both channels. The approach is aimed at sectors that process large amounts of incoming and outgoing payments, such as software platforms, online retailers, marketplace operators, and iGaming services, where real-time visibility and consistent timing are seen as operational necessities.

Representatives from PayDo noted that the organisation had focused on building a system that gives users clearer control over their payment flows. The official explained that the new integration is intended to make transfers more direct, reduce dependence on third-party banks, and support the long-term goal of reaching near-real-time functionality across Europe.

Businesses managing payroll, cross-border disbursements, or recurring supplier payments may find the updated process easier to plan around, as fewer external checkpoints can minimise uncertainty over when funds will settle. Companies looking for access to direct SEPA and SEPA Instant transfers can open an account with PayDo to begin using the service.