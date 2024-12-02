payabl., a Cyprus-based European financial technology provider, has launched Tap to pay, a software point-of-sale solution that turns NFC-enabled Android smartphones into contactless payment terminals.

The product is designed for micro and SME businesses and is available at no additional hardware cost, with iOS support planned later in 2026. Following download and activation of the Tap to pay app, merchants can immediately begin accepting in-person card payments using their existing Android device, removing the need to purchase or wait for dedicated terminal hardware. The solution supports PIN entry, e-receipts, and all standard transaction types, including sales, refunds, reversals, and tips.

Integration and market context

Tap to pay integrates with payabl.one, the company's unified payments platform, giving merchants a single view of both online and in-person transactions, payouts, and settlement status to simplify reconciliation and performance tracking.

The launch comes as the UK removed its GBP 100 contactless spending cap in March 2026, with individual banks and card providers now able to set their own limits, a development expected to accelerate contactless payment adoption further. UK data cited by payabl. shows 94.6% of all in-store card payments under GBP 100 are already made using contactless technology. Across Europe, payabl.'s State of the European Checkout report found 41% of consumers prefer contactless debit or credit card payments in-store, and 21% favour mobile wallets such as Apple Pay or Google Pay.

An early adopter, retail fragrance store Nafais, went live with the solution within a few days of receiving access. Since deployment, 65% of the store's transactions are processed digitally. Nikos Panagiotou, Director at Nafais, noted that the setup process was optimal and efficient and completed within a couple of days, allowing staff to focus on customers rather than payment logistics.

Commenting on the news, Ugne Buraciene, Group CEO at payabl., said the solution gives businesses a simple way to accept in-person payments using devices they already have, with full visibility over online and in-store transactions in one place.

Expanding on this for The Paypers, Breno Oliveira, Chief Product Officer at payabl., mentioned that Tap to pay by payabl. focuses on removing traditional barriers associated with accepting payments, including hardware, setup time, and operational overhead. Merchants can accept in-person payments directly from their smartphones, which can be beneficial for businesses that do not operate from a fixed location. Moreover, with payabl.one, these transactions can be viewed together with online payments and business accounts, delivering a clearer view of operations and more control over how money flows.