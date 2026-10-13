OPPO, a global smart device brand, has partnered with Manus, an AI agent platform, to integrate Manus’ agentic capabilities into OPPO’s AI Mind Pilot. The integration is designed to help users turn complex, multi-step tasks into completed results directly on their smartphones. It forms part of OPPO’s Personalised Proactive Intelligence strategy, under which AI is intended to understand users and act on their behalf. The capabilities will first appear in a new Agent Mode within AI Mind Pilot on the upcoming OPPO Find X10 Series, which runs on ColorOS 17.

Agent Mode turns a single request into a completed task

Agent Mode goes beyond question-and-answer interactions. AI Mind Pilot can identify a user’s end goal, break it into steps, find the relevant information, select the appropriate tools, and deliver a finished result, including by working directly with files and photos stored on the phone. Travel planning illustrates the approach. Flight tickets, hotel bookings, restaurant reservations, and attraction tickets are often spread across different apps, and AI Mind Pilot can gather and organise them, add relevant online information, and produce a day-by-day itinerary without the user collecting or uploading anything manually.

The same capabilities apply to everyday creative and professional work. From a single prompt, users can ask AI Mind Pilot to sort photos from a trip, locate specific images, or combine existing files with online information to create a presentation, proposal, or portfolio. OPPO describes agentic AI as a shift from answering questions to completing tasks. Manus sees smartphones, given their central role in daily life, as a natural platform for personal AI agents, and views OPPO’s system-level integration as a way to make these agents more accessible.

On-device processing and user consent govern data sharing

Because the agent works with personal content, privacy and user control are central to its design. ColorOS 17 uses on-device models to understand and organise information locally. For local tasks such as finding, organising, or renaming files and photos, the original content stays on the device and is not shared with Manus. When a task requires external processing, AI Mind Pilot asks the user for explicit confirmation before any relevant content is uploaded or shared.

Users decide what information can be accessed, which actions are carried out, and whether external processing is allowed. This combination of local processing and clear authorisation is how OPPO and Manus aim to expand what the agent can do without reducing user control. The Manus-powered features will launch with the Find X10 Series, and OPPO plans to share details on availability, supported markets, and user features at that time.