OpenWay, a digital payment software provider, and UnionPay International (UPI) have announced an expansion of their partnership to deliver complete support for UnionPay International products on the Way4 platform.

According to the official press release, the expanded agreement enables banks, processors, and fintechs using Way4 to issue, acquire, and tokenize UnionPay cards, supporting a broader and more consistent rollout of UnionPay-powered payment services across global markets.

Way4 is OpenWay's digital payment platform used by financial institutions worldwide to run card issuing, acquiring, switching, and digital wallet services in real time.

Big Pay integration and regional milestones

As part of the expanded cooperation, OpenWay has enabled the initial launch of Big Pay functionality for UnionPay cards on the Way4 platform with six banks in Central Asia, described as the first time globally that a UnionPay card has been integrated with Big Pay. Additional Big Pay integrations are planned for the near term, expanding mobile and digital wallet options for UnionPay cardholders on the platform.

Furthermore, the partnership between OpenWay and UnionPay International has a significant regional history. In 2004, OpenWay enabled the first issuance of a UnionPay card in Kazakhstan on the Way4 platform, and has since supported the rollout of UnionPay chip cards and acquiring infrastructure across Central Asia. The region has served as a testing ground for several internationally significant payment firsts facilitated by the two organisations.

The expanded cooperation reflects the growing demand among financial institutions in emerging and high-growth markets for flexible, scheme-agnostic infrastructure capable of supporting international card networks alongside local payment systems, digital wallets, and real-time payment rails within a single platform.

Recently, I&M Bank Tanzania, in partnership with Mastercard and OpenWay, launched the Mastercard World Elite debit and multi-currency prepaid cards, supported by the Way4 platform. The company sought to meet the evolving needs of Tanzania's affluent and middle-market customers, offering lifestyle privileges, optimal payment security, and simplified international transactions.