NewsPayments

OPay reportedly withdraws USD 304 mln US IPO after regulatory inquiry

Stefana Apetrei

Stefana Apetrei

02 Nov 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
IPOdigital paymentspaymentsfinancial services
Countries:
Nigeria

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