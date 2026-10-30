Singapore-based OCBC has added Alipay+ Travel Treat to the OCBC app, allowing customers to earn rewards and redeem vouchers when they make overseas QR payments. The travel hub builds on the bank's partnership with Alipay+, Ant International's unified wallet gateway, which has supported OCBC's cross-border QR payments since September 2023.

Travel offers inside the banking app

Customers can discover, claim, and redeem overseas dining, shopping, and travel offers directly in the OCBC app, without downloading a third-party app or joining separate loyalty programmes. Vouchers can be claimed before a trip and are applied automatically when customers pay by QR code at participating Alipay+ merchants. In the initial phase, more than 200 merchant deals are available across mainland China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, and Thailand.

The launch follows growth in overseas QR payments by OCBC customers, who can pay merchants in more than 55 destinations directly from their Singapore bank accounts. In the first eight months of 2026, both the number of customers using the app to pay Alipay+ merchants abroad and the value of their transactions more than doubled compared with the same period in 2025, driven mainly by travel to mainland China, Japan, and South Korea.

Laying the ground for super-app services

Regina Lim, Head of Group Card Payments and Personal Loans at OCBC, said travel rewards and discounts are often spread across different apps and platforms, and that bringing them into the OCBC app makes them easier to find and use. The Alipay+ Super App Platform behind the service could also allow OCBC to add other travel services to its app in future, such as ride-hailing and food delivery.

Edward Yue, General Manager of Alipay+ Power Center at Ant International, said customers increasingly expect mobile apps to offer more than transactions, creating an opportunity for banks to engage customers beyond payments. He added that Alipay+ helps banks bring new services, offers, and experiences into their digital channels, and that the OCBC partnership shows how banks can create new digital touchpoints within their apps.