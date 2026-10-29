Open Banking technology provider Noda has introduced BIN-to-Bank, a solution that brings Open Banking into existing card checkout flows. According to the announcement, the product is available across 26 European countries and allows online merchants to route eligible payments from their current card checkout to bank transfers without adding a separate payment button.

The company presents the launch as a way for merchants to reduce payment processing costs and their exposure to card chargebacks, while keeping the customer-facing checkout largely unchanged.

Chargeback costs and the adoption barrier

For merchants processing high volumes of online payments, card fees, and disputes put pressure on margins and create ongoing operational work. Research by Datos Insights, cited by Mastercard, projects that the global financial impact of chargebacks will rise from USD 36.9 billion in 2026 to USD 46.1 billion by 2029.

A2A payments give merchants a route to lower processing costs, and transactions completed through bank transfers sit outside card scheme chargeback processes. Uptake, however, depends on customers choosing a bank payment over a card, a method that many already know and prefer. According to Noda, other approaches rely on a separate payment button or incentives to change that behaviour.

With this in mind, under BIN-to-Bank, customers enter their card details as usual. The system then reads the card’s Bank Identification Number (BIN) to identify the issuing bank and determine whether a supported Open Banking flow is available. Where one exists, the customer is directed to their banking app to approve the payment before the card is charged. If the bank payment is not completed, the transaction returns to the merchant’s existing card processing flow, meaning cards remain in place as a fallback.

The design targets two barriers identified by the company: customers having to discover and select a separate payment method, and merchants having to undertake a major checkout redesign to offer Open Banking.

Merchant control and positioning

The solution is aimed at online businesses with high payment volumes. Merchants can decide which eligible transactions take the bank route and incorporate Open Banking into their existing payment set-up, rather than running it as a standalone alternative payment method.

Simona Moosar, Chief Growth Officer at Noda, said the approach does not compete with how people prefer to pay, instead using a familiar starting point to introduce bank payments while giving businesses control over when they are used. According to Noda, this allows merchants to reduce chargeback exposure and capture the lower costs of bank payments at scale within the main checkout flow.

Implications for A2A adoption

The launch reflects a model of Open Banking adoption that relies on routing at the point of card entry rather than on consumer selection at checkout. For merchants, existing card infrastructure stays intact while a share of eligible transactions moves to bank rails.

The volume shifted will depend on which issuing banks have a supported Open Banking flow and on customers completing the approval in their banking app, as unfinished bank payments default back to card processing.