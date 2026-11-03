Newland Payment Technology and Aevi have partnered to help payment providers deploy Android SmartPOS devices through a single integration.

The partnership combines Newland’s family of Android SmartPOS terminals with Aevi’s in-person payment orchestration platform. Banks, merchants, and independent software vendors (ISVs) can access supported device types, from countertop and mobile terminals to self-service and unattended devices, through one integration and payment application, whether at a retail counter, on a fuel forecourt, or at a self-service kiosk.

Reducing integration and certification work

Payment providers need to support a wide range of customer touchpoints alongside the payment methods customers expect, and each new combination of device and payment method can require additional integration and certification work, adding time and cost to launches. Under the partnership, Aevi’s payment application and Newland’s Android devices can be certified as a family for each acquirer connection and payment method. This reduces the additional certification needed when a provider introduces another supported device.

Clients can build once and serve multiple markets, with support for both international and local payment methods, choosing from supported Newland devices and Aevi’s acquiring connections to meet local requirements. Harry Sahota, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Aevi, stated that adding new payment terminals can involve significant integration and certification work, which slows launches and limits choice. According to Sahota, the partnership reduces that complexity and allows clients to support different merchant requirements through a single integration.

Choice of devices and acquirers

Alan Moss, General Manager, Europe at Newland Payment Technology, stated that different merchant environments call for different devices, such as a compact terminal at the counter, a mobile device for staff, or an unattended terminal at a self-service kiosk. According to Moss, payment providers need to offer that choice without building a separate connection for every device, and a single integration with family certification reduces the work involved in adding devices as merchant needs change.

Paul Snelling, SVP Product and Solutions at Aevi, stated that years of market consolidation have forced merchants to choose between simplicity and choice, either accepting a limited number of acquiring options or managing multiple integrations across markets and customer touchpoints. According to Snelling, the partnership offers technology teams a simpler setup while preserving choice for procurement teams. With more than three decades in the market, Newland has deployed over 100 million terminals across more than 120 countries and regions.