Nayax has partnered with Allied Electronics to distribute its VPOS Media 5 outdoor payment solution to fuel retailers across the US.

Nayax, a commerce and payments technology provider, has entered the US fuel retail market through a distribution agreement with Allied Electronics, a supplier of petroleum retail automation systems. The partnership will bring Nayax Fuel’s VPOS Media 5 outdoor payment solution to fuel retailers across the country, combining payment technology with Allied’s existing forecourt infrastructure.

Card payments at the pump

The partnership targets a market where payments at the pump play a central role. According to the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), convenience stores generated more than USD 450 billion in fuel sales in 2025 and sell an estimated 80% of the fuel bought in the US. Cards now account for 81% of transactions at the pump, up from 64% a decade ago. This shift has made payment infrastructure at the dispenser a core requirement for US fuel retailers in serving their customers.

Nayax Fuel, a dedicated vertical within the Nayax group, offers a portfolio covering payment at the dispenser, forecourt control, and station management, building on the integration of OTI PetroSmart and Roseman. Rather than approaching retailers directly, Nayax will reach the US market through Allied, giving it access to retailers that already use Allied’s forecourt systems. For Allied, the agreement adds a payment terminal designed for fuel retail to its existing forecourt offering.

Combining forecourt control and payments

Eli Bar, General Manager of Nayax Fuel, stated that Allied and Nayax share a focus on making the forecourt work better for retailers, and that Nayax’s payment technology gives Allied’s customers a fuel-specific option. Bob Danford, Director of Engineering and Development at Allied Electronics, stated that the US fuel industry is going through a modernisation cycle, with operators requiring both reliable forecourt systems and modern payment solutions at the pump. According to Danford, Nayax complements Allied’s solutions with a purpose-built payment terminal backed by global payments infrastructure, allowing the two companies to deliver a complete package to retailers.

Nayax operates 13 global offices with approximately 1,250 employees, has connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations, and operates as a payment facilitator. By pairing Allied’s forecourt controllers with Nayax’s payment terminal, the partnership offers US fuel retailers forecourt control and outdoor payment acceptance through a single distribution channel.