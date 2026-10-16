Movere, a UK-based AI-native platform for merchants expanding into new markets, has launched. The company was founded by Praful Morar (CEO), Walé Abidakun (CSO), and Lukas Pukaj (CCO). It brings payments, global hiring, and expert advice together in one ecosystem, with a single connection to more than 500 payment methods across more than 100 countries. The launch reflects a shift in how merchants operate, as many businesses now sell across borders from the start. Movere describes itself as merchant money infrastructure, combining payment acceptance with services that support market entry and expansion. The platform is built for sectors including retail and online gaming.

Payments, routing, and AI-led integration

The Pay product allows businesses to accept payments online and in person. Merchants set their own routing rules, such as prioritising the lowest cost or the highest likelihood of approval, and Movere routes each payment accordingly. The Connect product supports multi-entity onboarding, allowing businesses to add entities as they scale. Integration is handled by AI agents through Model Context Protocol (MCP) onboarding. According to the company, businesses can go live in as little as 15 minutes, a process that previously required weeks of development work.

Beyond payments, Grow, powered by Kumo HR, allows businesses to hire and pay teams in new markets without setting up a local entity. Unite helps community groups collect donations and fees. Empower offers one-to-one consultations with payments and growth specialists on regulation and on establishing operations in each market. Businesses also gain access to Movere's partner network. Praful Morar, Co-founder and CEO of Movere, said merchants should not need a team of engineers to enter a new market. He added that the founders built the platform to make payment infrastructure easier for businesses to use.

Founder-funded and independent

Movere is funded entirely by its founders and operates independently. The company said self-funding allows it to make decisions with customers as the priority. Its founders have held roles at Worldpay, Safecharge, Nuvei, BGC Group, PayPal, and NatWest, and together have more than 70 years of experience across payments, banking, and cross-border money movement.

The platform enters a market where merchants increasingly look for a single provider to manage acceptance, routing, and international expansion. By combining payment infrastructure with workforce and advisory services, Movere aims to address operational requirements that extend beyond the checkout.