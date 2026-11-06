MONEI launches Tap to Pay on iPhone for merchants in Spain

Spain-based payments company MONEI has launched Tap to Pay on iPhone for its customers in Spain. Merchants can now accept in-person contactless payments, including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and the MONEI Pay app, without additional hardware or a separate payment terminal. The service is aimed at merchants that want to accept cards and digital wallets on a device they already own.

Contactless acceptance on the iPhone

At checkout, the merchant asks the customer to hold their contactless card or device near the merchant's iPhone, and the payment is completed using near-field communication (NFC) technology. Tap to Pay on iPhone also supports PIN entry, including accessibility options. According to Apple, card numbers are not stored on Apple's servers when a payment is processed, and the technology uses the iPhone's built-in features to keep business and customer data private.

Merchants using an iPhone XS or later with the latest version of iOS can start accepting contactless payments within minutes by downloading the MONEI Pay app from the Apple App Store, with no card reader, cables, or bank visit required. MONEI also supports Tap to Phone on Android devices, allowing merchants to accept contactless payments on smartphones running either operating system.

Expanding MONEI's omnichannel offering

The integration adds to MONEI's omnichannel payments offering, which enables businesses to accept more than 40 payment methods online and in person, including Spain's Bizum. Álex Saiz Verdaguer, CEO of MONEI, said Tap to Pay on iPhone strengthens the company's ability to offer a flexible solution adapted to different payment environments, while maintaining the security and reliability standards the market requires.

The launch targets merchants such as small retailers, mobile service providers, and hospitality businesses that want to accept card payments without investing in point-of-sale hardware. According to the Bank of Spain, more than 90% of in-person card transactions in the country are contactless. Other providers have also introduced the feature in the market, with myPOS launching Tap to Pay on iPhone in Spain in November 2025.