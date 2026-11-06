NewsPayments

Revolut launches BLIK Global for customers living outside Poland

SA

Sinziana Albu

06 Nov 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
product launchpaymentscross-border paymentscross-border ecommercedigital payments
Countries:
Poland

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