Revolut has introduced BLIK Global, a service that gives customers in other European markets access to Poland’s BLIK mobile payment system. The service is available to 2.2 million Revolut customers who live outside Poland and hold an active PLN wallet. They can use BLIK codes for online purchases, in-store payments, and cash withdrawals at ATMs in Poland.

How the service works

Users access BLIK Global through a dedicated BLIK button in the Revolut app, which generates a six-digit code. As with standard BLIK payments, the user enters the code at the point of payment: during online checkout, at a payment terminal in a physical store, or at an ATM. Users do not need a separate Polish banking application, because the whole process takes place in Revolut.

According to the company, the aim is to reduce the friction of cross-border payments and give non-resident users access to Poland’s network of merchants and ATMs. The service has a defined scope, however, as it covers transactions in Poland and does not enable BLIK payments at physical stores in other countries.

The launch builds on the integration of BLIK into the Revolut app, which went live in 2024. Revolut data shows that its customers in Poland have made more than 60 million BLIK payments so far in 2026, representing a 159% increase on the same period in 2025. More than 3 million Revolut customers actively use the payment method.

The company presents the expansion as a response to user demand, including from customers living abroad.

Implications for the ecosystem

The data indicates that BLIK is extending beyond online checkout into everyday transfers and in-store payments. Opening the system to Revolut customers outside Poland may widen its reach among people who do not live in the country. Because the service is limited to transactions in Poland, its immediate relevance lies in giving non-residents domestic payment access during visits.