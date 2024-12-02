myPOS offers Tap to Pay on iPhone in Spain

UK-based payments company myPOS has launched Tap to Pay on iPhone in Spain as part of its European growth strategy.

The fintech intends to roll out the feature, available in the myPOS Glass app, in nine other European markets, including the UK, France, Italy, and the Netherlands. The new solution allows merchants to accept all forms of contactless payments on their iPhone, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets.

Contactless payments made easy

As Spain is among Europe’s dynamic contactless markets, with 90% of in-person card transactions being contactless and strong ewallet usage, myPOS aims to support the country’s growing community of self-employed professionals and mobile businesses. Making Tap to Pay available on iPhone is key, as it removes the need for extra hardware and makes payments more convenient.

The service is secure and private, with he merchant simply prompting the shopper to hold their contactless payment method near their phone, and the payment will be completed via NFC technology. Tap to Pay also supports PIN entry, including accessibility options, and uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep the business and customer data private and secure, as Apple doesn’t store card numbers or transaction information on the device or on Apple servers.

myPOS merchants with iPhone XS or later can start accepting contactless payments with their iPhone by downloading the myPOS Glass app from the Apple App Store and going through an online verification process. Businesses can also try the myPOS Glass Started plan with no upfront commitment or fixed costs, and the ability to cancel at any time.

The company’s mission is to cater to customers who expect fast, secure, and convenient payment experiences, with contactless cards and ewallets becoming their preferred choice. Tap to Pay on iPhone allows businesses to meet these expectations easily, accepting contactless payments anytime with minimal hardware, with merchants enjoying fee-free access to their funds while customers save time and effort when purchasing.

