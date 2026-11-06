Enza, a payments infrastructure provider for banks and fintechs in Africa, has raised USD 6 million in a Seed+ funding round led by 4DX Ventures. British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution, joined as a new investor, while Quona Capital and Algebra Ventures, which co-led Enza's USD 6.75 million seed round in 2025, increased their positions. Enza will use the funds to enter new markets, secure additional licences, and develop its products.

A single integration for banks

Founded in 2022 by former Network International executives, Enza offers banks a single integration connecting them to card schemes, real-time payment rails, mobile wallets, and QR payments, while allowing banks to keep control of their merchants and data. The platform connects to local schemes such as Nigeria's Verve, Egypt's Meeza, and South Africa's AfriGo, as well as Visa and Mastercard, and to domestic real-time systems including Nigeria's NIBSS, South Africa's PayShap, and Egypt's InstaPay.

Enza says it now serves bank and fintech clients in 12 countries, with regional offices in Egypt, South Africa, Ghana, and Nigeria. In September 2026, it launched commercial operations in Ghana after receiving a Payment Service Provider Enhanced licence from the Bank of Ghana. The company charges banks per transaction and says its contracted monthly volumes have grown 35% to 40% month on month.

Investors back the bank channel

Hany Fekry, Group CEO of Enza, said the company has been building the payments infrastructure partner that African banks and fintechs have been missing, and that existing investors have increased their backing after seeing it deliver. Daniel Marlo, Managing Partner at 4DX Ventures, said Enza allows banks to modernise through a single integration while retaining control of their merchants and data.

Chirantan Patnaik, Head of Disruptive Ventures at BII, said Enza provides banks with payments infrastructure that helps them reduce costs, broaden payment options, and expand access to affordable financial services. He added that the investment reflects BII's focus on inclusive finance and on supporting SMEs by addressing the cost and complexity of digital payments infrastructure.